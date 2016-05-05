(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed tested the predefined short-term pivotal support at 20300 (printed a low of 20268) in the yesterday’s late European session.

In today’s opening session, 05 May 2016, the Index has gapped up in line with the late recovery seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices, to recap we did highlight in our previous technical daily outlook/strategy on the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) that the potential mean reversion short-term rebound to occur at the 2044/36 support zone (the U.S. SP 500 Index printed a low of 2045 before it recovered in the yesterday’s late U.S. session).

Key elements

The Index has continued to hold above the 20300 key short-term support after a minor whipsaw seen yesterday (printed a low of 20268).

The aforementioned 20300 support also confluences with the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout (in dotted pink) (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has ample room for potential upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced which reinforces the short-term rebound view on the Index.

The significant short-term resistances stands at 20790 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high to yesterday low of 20268) follow by 21000/115 (the neckline resistance of the Minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout and the 50%/61.8% of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high to yesterday low of 20268) (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20300

Resistances: 20790 & 21000/115

Next support: 19850

Conclusion

The short-term mean reversion rally view remains intact as long as the 20300 daily short-term pivotal support holds and the Index is likely to shape a further potential push up to target 20790 before 21000/115. Bear in mind that there is still not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 high is over.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 20300 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term snap-back rally for a continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 19850 in the first step.

