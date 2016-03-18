hang seng daily outlook friday 18 mar 2016 watch the excess at 21000 2655232016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper […]
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has blasted past above the upper limit of the risk zone at 20520 and invalidated our preferred direct drop scenario.
Please click on this link for a recap our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016.
Resistance: 21000 & 22300
Support: 20200 & 19800
Even though, the Index has broken above 20380/520 risk zone but current technical elements are not justifying any potential strong upmove at this juncture as it still remains below the “excess” 21000 level with China A50 also coming close to its key medium-term resistance at 9840.
Therefore, we are adopting a neutral stance for now on the Hong Kong 50 Index between 21000 & 20200 in the short-term.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.