(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has reacted according as expect as we maintain our bearish expectation. The minor rebound seen in the Index after hitting yesterday’s Asian low of 21208 has been capped right at the 21450 predefined short-term intermediate resistance (printed a high of 214750 in the late European session).

In this morning opening session, 29 April 2016 the Index has gapped down and hit the expected first short-term downside target (support) at 21130.

Please click on this link for a recap on our on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Despite hitting the first downside target (support) of 21130, technical elements are still bearish as the Index has staged a bearish breakout from the minor “Toppish” configuration (highlighted in pink shaded boxes on the 1 hour chart) with the neckline resistance at around 21230 (see hourly chart).

The near-term support rests at 21820 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 21/31 March 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to last week high of 21648.

The next significant support will be the 20600 level which confluences with the gapped up seen on 13 April 2016 and pull-back support area of the former trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 (in dotted pink) (see 4 hour chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is still oriented to the downside with room to manoeuvre before reaching an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 21230

Pivot (key resistance): 21480

Supports: 20820 & 20600

Next resistance: 21800/970 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The short-term bearish trend remains intact and any potential minor rebound is likely to be capped by the 21230 short-term intermediate resistance with a maximum set at the 21480 daily short-term pivotal resistance for another potential downside movement to target 21820 before the 20600 support.

However, a break above the 21480 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a choppy push up to test the next resistance at 21800/970 (weekly pivot)

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.