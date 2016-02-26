hang seng daily outlook fri 26 feb 2016 turn neutral between 19320 18900800 2652362016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected push up from the 18900/800 short-term pivotal support and hit the expected short-term lower limit upside target of 19290 (printed a high of 19290 in this morning session, 26 February 2016).
Resistances: 19320 & 19720
Supports: 18900/800 & 18680/540
Technical elements are mixed at this juncture. Therefore, we have adopted a neutral stance between 19320 & 18900/800. Only a break below 18800 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 18680/540 (gap + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high.
