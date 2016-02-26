hang seng daily outlook fri 26 feb 2016 turn neutral between 19320 18900800 2652362016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected push up […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 26, 2016 4:26 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_26 Feb 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_26 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped the expected push up from the 18900/800 short-term pivotal support and hit the expected short-term lower limit upside target of 19290 (printed a high of 19290 in this morning session, 26 February 2016).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • This morning gapped up in the Index has managed to stall just below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 22 February 2016 high of 19581 to 24 February 2016 low of 18825 at 19320 (also the minor swing low seen on 23 February 2016 low @1pm).
  • As seem from the 4 hour chart, the Index has started to trace out an impending bullish reversal pattern called “Inverse Head & Shoulders” with the neckline resistance at 19720.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region with highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 19320 & 19720

Supports: 18900/800 & 18680/540

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed at this juncture. Therefore, we have adopted a neutral stance between 19320 & 18900/800. Only a break below 18800 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 18680/540 (gap + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 22 February 2016 high.

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

