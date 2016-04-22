hang seng daily outlook fri 22 apr 2016 potential short term bullish tone remains intact above 21240

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected pull-back in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst
April 22, 2016 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_22 Apr 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_22 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has staged the expected pull-back in line with the overnight weakness seen in the major U.S. stock indices but the decline seen in the Hong Kong 50 Index is still being held by the predefined short-term pivotal support of 21240.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 08 April 2016 low. This morning’s slide in price action has managed to stall at the lower boundary of the ascending channel.
  • The intermediate significant short-term resistance now stands at 21970 which is defined by  the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel bearish breakout that has capped the advance in price action on 14 April 2016 (the pink shaded box as highlighted on the 4 hour chart) and the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the short-term up move from 08 April 2016 low @9am  to 14 April 2016 high @9am projected from 18 April 2016 minor low of 21012.
  • The next resistance remains at the 22200/300 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster and the graphical swing high area of 24 December 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch upwards just above the oversold region which suggests that short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 21240

Resistances: 21970 & 22200/300

Next support: 20600

Conclusion

As long as the 21240 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is still likely to see a potential push up to target the 21970 resistance with a maximum set at 22200/300 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 21240 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 20600.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.