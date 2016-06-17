(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has gapped up earlier in line with the gains seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices overnight. The current expected push up in price action has reached the predefined short-term pivotal resistance zone of 20290/460 as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Current price action is now resting at the 20290/460 gap resistance which also confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 08 June 2016 high and the closely the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday low of 19878.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region/close to an extreme overbought level as well which suggests that limited short-term potential upside in price action at this juncture as upside momentum is being overstretched.

The near-term support remains at 19740 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 24 May 2016 follow by a more significant support of 19560 (lower boundary of the short-term descending channel, 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 08 June 2016 high + swing low areas of 13 May/19 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20290/460 Supports: 19740 & 19560 Next resistance: 20820

Conclusion

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.