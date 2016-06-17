hang seng daily outlook fri 17 june 2016 right below 20290460 resistance for another potential downl

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has gapped up earlier in line […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2016 3:26 PM
Hang Seng (1 hour)_17 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has gapped up earlier in line with the gains seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices overnight. The current expected push up in price action has reached the predefined short-term pivotal resistance zone of 20290/460 as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting at the 20290/460 gap resistance which also confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 08 June 2016 high and the closely the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 June 2016 high to yesterday low of 19878.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region/close to an extreme overbought level as well which suggests that limited short-term potential upside in price action at this juncture  as upside momentum is being overstretched.
  • The near-term support remains at 19740 which is defined by the  minor swing low area of 24 May 2016 follow by a more significant support of 19560 (lower boundary of the short-term descending channel, 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 08 June 2016 high + swing low areas of 13 May/19 May 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20290/460 Supports: 19740 & 19560 Next resistance: 20820

Conclusion

