hang seng daily outlook fri 15 apr 2016 risk of a short term pull back below 21530 2658132016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has surged higher on 13 April 2016 in line with the major global indices and broke above the 21000 medium-term pivotal resistance.
Our preferred direct medium-term direct bearish scenario has been invalidated as the minor rebound from this Monday, 11 April 2016 low has evolved into a more pronounced positive feedback loop. Going forward, the weekly close should offer more clarity on the medium-term (multi-week) expected direction whether the Index is likely to shape a similar countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20994.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key resistance): 21530
Supports: 20985/840
Next resistance: 22300
Given the recent two days of rally, the Index now faces the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action as some technical elements are negative at the moment. As long as the 21530 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a short-term decline to target the 20985/840 support.
On the other hand, a break above the 21530 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the pull-back scenario for an extended rally towards the next resistance at 22300.
