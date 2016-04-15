(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has surged higher on 13 April 2016 in line with the major global indices and broke above the 21000 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Our preferred direct medium-term direct bearish scenario has been invalidated as the minor rebound from this Monday, 11 April 2016 low has evolved into a more pronounced positive feedback loop. Going forward, the weekly close should offer more clarity on the medium-term (multi-week) expected direction whether the Index is likely to shape a similar countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20994.

Key elements

The Index has shaped a bullish breakout from its former trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high now turns pull-back support at 20510 (see daily chart).

On the downside, yesterday’s rally has managed to stall at the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel’s support from 11 February 2016 low now at 21530.

The aforementioned pull-back resistance of 21530 is also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 23 October 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low of 18056.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has room for further decline before reaching the extreme oversold region. This observation suggests that the upside momentum seen in the past 2 days of rally is “overstretched” where the price action now faces the risk of a pull-back.

The significant short-term support now rests at the 20985/840 zone which is defined by former swing high areas of 21/30 March 2016 and the ascending trendline from 08 April 2016 low @9am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21530

Supports: 20985/840

Next resistance: 22300

Conclusion

Given the recent two days of rally, the Index now faces the risk of a short-term pull-back in price action as some technical elements are negative at the moment. As long as the 21530 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a short-term decline to target the 20985/840 support.

On the other hand, a break above the 21530 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the pull-back scenario for an extended rally towards the next resistance at 22300.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.