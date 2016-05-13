hang seng daily outlook fri 13 may 2016 medium term downside target support at 19680500 almost met t

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed shaped the expected decline […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2016 1:42 PM
Hang Seng (4 hour)_13 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_13 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed shaped the expected decline below the predefined short-term resistance at 20000/20160. In today’s morning session, the Index has hit the upper limit of our expected medium-term downside target (support) at 19680/500 set at the start of this week (recap over here).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has printed a current intraday low of 19688 which is close to the medium-term downside target (support) of 19680/500 as per defined by the former swing high areas of 29 January/22 & 26 February 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level and the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. These observations suggests that the current down move is being overstretched and downside momentum is waning which highlights the risk of a minor rebound/consolidation in price action at this juncture.
  • The near-term resistance now stands at 20000 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel in place since 28 April 2016 high @11am.
  • The next support after 19680/500 rests at 19050 which is the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term descending channel.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 20000 & 20590

Supports: 19680/500 & 19050

Conclusion

The medium-term downside target (support) at 19680/500 has almost been met and short-term technical elements are not supportive of a further potential decline. Turn neutral for now between 20000 and 19680/500.

Only a break above 20000 may trigger a minor rebound/consolidation towards the next resistance at 20590.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

