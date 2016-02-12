(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to drop and hit our expected medium-target set for this week at 18200.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

In today’s morning session (12 February 2016), the Index has managed to see a rebound of 2.3% from yesterday low of 18056. Interestingly this push up in price action has managed to stall a pull-back resistance of the bearish breakout (gapped down) at 18520.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already inched up into its overbought which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 18520

Pivot (key resistance): 18810

Support: 17800

Next resistance: 19300/400

Conclusion

Even though the Index has met our medium-term downside target at 18200 but technical elements are still showing no clear signs of a potential bullish reversal or countertrend movement. Therefore, we are maintaining our bearish stance below the short-term pivotal resistance of 18810 for another potential downleg to target the next support at 17800.

However, a break above the 18810 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further rebound towards the trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 29 January 2016 now at 19300/400.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.