What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has dropped lower but it has reached the lower limit of the range bottom at 20070 (the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low).

Key elements

The Index has now stabilised at the 20070 support (the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low) which is the range bottom in place since August/September 2015.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has continued to show positive signs as it has just exited from its oversold region after a bullish divergence signal. In addition, it still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

However on the hourly Stochastic oscillator, it is now just hovering below its extreme overbought level after this morning’ session strong push up in price action. Risk of a minor pull-back at this juncture.

The intermediate resistance zone remains at 20740/21040 which is defined by the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 24 December 2015 high to the yesterday low and the former swing lows area of 14 December 2015 and 04 January 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 20280

Pivot (key support): 20070

Resistance: 20740/21040

Next support: 19800/700

Conclusion

We maintain our bullish bias at least for the short-term. Any potential minor pull-back is likely to be held by the 20280 intermediate support for another round of upleg to target the resistance zone of 20740/21040.

On the other hand, a break below the 20070 pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the short-term recovery scenario for a further plunge towards the long-term support at 19800/700 (see weekly chart).

