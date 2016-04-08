(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has gapped down in the open this morning, 08 April 2016 and broke below the 20080 short-term intermediate support as expected before it staged a pull-back. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The current rebound in price action is still capped by a descending trendline resistance now at 20170 that has linked the lower highs since 30 March 2016 high of 20994

The 20170 descending trendline resistance also confluences with the minor pull-back resistance of this morning’s bearish range support breakout (highlighted in dotted red).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be undergoing a bearish impulsive 5 waves movement that started from 30 March 2016 high of 20994. From the recent minor high of 07 April 2016 at 20380, the Index is likely to be shaping a potential final 5 th wave of this impulsive bearish movement before a corrective rebound occurs.

wave of this impulsive bearish movement before a corrective rebound occurs. Interestingly, the typical 5th wave target (0.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from wave 1 to 3, projected from the high of wave 4) now stands at around the 19800 which confluences with our earlier mentioned significant short-term support that is defined by swing lows area of 03/09/11 March 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior countertrend rally from 12 February 2016 low to 30 March 2016 high of 20988 .

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 20170

Support: 19800

Next resistance: 20380/520

Conclusion

As long as the 20170 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a final push down to target the 19800 support before a potential corrective rebound occurs. However, a clear break above 20170 (hourly close) is likely to invalidate the last push down scenario for a corrective rebound towards the 20380/520 resistance zone.

