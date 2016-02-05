(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has tested the 19300 short-term pivotal resistance but failed to have a “clean” break above it.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Despite yesterday pushed up in price action, the Index has remained capped by a short-term trendline resistance that has linked the lower highs since 29 January 2016 high now at 19400.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch down from its overbought region which suggests a potential downside reversal in price action.

The short-term significant support rests at 18730/540 which is defined by the swing low area of 21 January 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 19300/400 (excess)

Support: 18730/540

Next resistances: 19750 & 20230/380

Conclusion

As long as the 19300/400 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are still keeping our short-term bearish bias for a decline to retest the 18730/540 support zone.

On the flipside, a break above 19400 is likely to negate the bearish tone for a push up towards the 19750 range top formed by the minor swing highs of 19 January 2016 and 29 January 2016. Only a clearance above 19750 is likely to open up scope for more upside movement towards the next resistance at 20230/380.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.