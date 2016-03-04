hang seng daily outlook fri 04 mar 2016 a potential pull backconsolidation looms below 2038020520 re

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to push higher in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 4, 2016 2:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_04 Mar 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_04 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to push higher in this morning session, 04 March 2016 which is line with our expectation for the Index to target the 20230/380 resistance

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now coming to a significant short-term resistance zone of 20230/380 which is defined by the former swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015, a Fibonacci projection cluster, close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 24 December 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low and the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since start of the countertrend rally at 11 February 2016 low.
  • The excess above the 20380 resistance stands at 20520 which is the 2.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 February 2016 low at 18825 to 26 February 2016 high at 19575 projected from 29 February 2016 low @2pm.
  • The significant support now rests at 19720/600 which is the pull-back support zone of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout and the 01 March 2016  bullish opening gap

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 20230/380

Pivot (key resistance): 20520

Support: 19720/600

Next resistance: 21000

Conclusion

The current short-term uptrend of the Index from 24 February 2016 low of 18825 is approaching a significant resistance at 20380 which is also our medium-term upside target for this week (click here to recap our weekly outlook).

The Index may shape a potential final push up towards 20230/380 with a maximum limit set at the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance before a pull-back/consolidation materialises towards the 19720/600 support.

However, a clearance above the 20520 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the rally to target the next resistance at 21000 (the major trendline resistance from 23 October 2015 high).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.