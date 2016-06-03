(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index future) has staged a gap up in today’s opening session to print a high 21077 in line with the recovery seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices (S&P 500 has managed to close above 2100 after hitting an intraday low of 2089).

Interestingly, this morning’s gapped up in price action has managed to stall right below the predefined 21100 medium-term pivotal resistance. On the economic data front, latest Caixin China Services PMI for May came in at 51.2 which is a slight dip below last month (April) reading of 51.8 which is in line with the official NBS Non-manufacturing PMI released earlier on Wednesday.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

This morning price action has managed to stall right at the descending trendline resistance in place since 26 October 2015 high which is also the 21100 medium-term pivotal resistance.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal which implies that the upside momentum of the recent push up in price action has started to wane. Risk of a short-term downside reversal.

The near-term supports to watch now will be at 20700 (the minor swing low areas of 31 May @11pm/02 June 2016 @9am + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 19 May 2016 low to current intraday high of 21077) follow by 20500 (minor swing low of 30 May 2016 + pull-back support + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 19 May 2016 low to current intraday high of 21077)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21100

Supports: 20700 & 20500

Next resistance: 21650

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias despite this morning’s gap up in price action. As long as the 21100 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a short-term mean reversion decline towards 20700 and a break below it may open up scope for a deeper slide to target the next support at 20500.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 21100 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish move to open up scope for a further rally towards the next resistance at 21650 (21/28 April 2016 swing high area).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.