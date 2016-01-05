hang seng daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential corrective rebound above 21020 2646782016
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a “gap up” in […]
Pivot (key support): 21020
Resistance: 21600 & 21820
Next support: 20700
As long as the daily (short-term) daily pivotal support at 21020 holds, the Index is likely to see a further corrective rebound to test the 21600 resistance with a maximum limit set at 21820.
However, failure to hold above the 21020 pivotal support may see a further breakdown towards the next support at 20700.
