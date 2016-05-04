hang seng daily outlook 04 may 2016 potential short term rebound above 20300 support 2660542016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tumbled as expected in line […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2016 1:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng (4 hour)_04 May 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_04 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has tumbled as expected in line with the rest of major stock indices aided by a weak Caixin China Manufacturing PMI by Markit with a latest reading of 49.4 for April that came in below expectation of 49.9. Manufacturing growth as in China per measured by the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI has been contracting and it is the 14th consecutive month of reading below 50 since March 2015.

The Hong Kong 50 Index has already declined to our expected first downside target (support) zone of 20600/400 as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to the pull-back support of the former descending trendline bullish breakout (in dotted pink) at 20400/300.
  • The 20400/300 pull-back support also confluences closely with the potential exit target of the Minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout (shaded in pink boxes) and the 2.00 Fibonacci projection of the distance of the up move from 21 April 2016 high to 26 April 2016 low projected from 28 April 2016 high of 21649 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has already reached an extreme oversold level coupled with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the current down move is being overstretched and price action of the Index may see a short-term mean reversion (snap-back rally) at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 21000/115 which is defined by the neckline resistance of the Minor “Toppish” configuration bearish breakout and the 50%/61.8% of the recent decline from 28 April 2016 high to today session current low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 20300

Resistance: 21000/115

Next support: 19850

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion (snap-back rally) but bear in mind that there is not enough elements at this juncture to indicate that the medium-term bearish trend that started from 21 April 2016 is over.

As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 20300 holds, the Index is likely to see a short-term rebound towards the 21000/115 resistance.

However, a break below the 20300 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected short-term snap-back rally for a continuation of the downside movement to target the next support at 19850 in the first step.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.