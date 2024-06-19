Hang Seng, copper rout reverses course, turning point in the making?

Hang Seng's strong correlation with COMEX copper and SGX iron ore futures over the past month suggests many traders are using it as a mechanism to speculate on the outlook for Chinese industrial activity, especially the housing market.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:27 PM
Molten metal
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Hang Seng futures have been correlated with industrial metals prices recently
  • Hang Seng futures attracted buyers below 17900 over the past fortnight
  • Copper, Hang Seng futures may in the process of bottoming

Hang Seng futures have been something of a proxy for industrial metals markets lately, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as surprise to see the Hong Kong market surging higher on Thursday after the rally in commodity markets overnight.

Hang Seng a play on commodity prices?

It’s only a hunch but the strong, positive correlation with COMEX copper and SGX iron ore futures, sitting at 0.83 and 0.77 respectively over the past month, suggests some traders are using the Hang Seng as a mechanism to speculate on the outlook for Chinese industrial activity, especially the housing market.

hang seng correlations June 19 2024

But we’ve seen plenty of buying bursts on the Hang Seng that fizzled as quickly as they began. And when you talk to commodity market experts, many are likely to tell you about weak domestic demand and bloated inventory levels, adding to reasons to be cautious about the price action over just one session.

Rather than chase the gains today, it may be advantageous to sit it out while zooming out. Because when you look at the weekly charts for Hang Seng and COMEX copper, both are forming what may end up being bullish price signals. But we won’t know until the final trade tickets are written Friday.

Hang Seng finding bids below 17900

Starting with the Hang Seng, futures bounced strongly from the 61.8% Fib retracement of the October-January low-high earlier this week. Should futures finish with a flourish heading into the weekend, we’ll be looking at a key reversal candle, pointing to a potential neat-term bottom, bolstered by the relentless bid below 17900 seen in the middle of June. If accompanied by a lift in trading volumes, it would bolster the case for initiating long positions.

If we get price signal from futures, I’ll do a follow-up trade idea early Monday with specific levels.

hang seng june 19 2024

Copper bears baulk at downside test

It’s a similar story for COMEX copper which bounced strongly after contemplating testing major support at $4.3545, the level where gains accelerated after being broken in March. While there’s a lot of trades to go through this week, the long downside wick suggests buyers maybe starting gain to get the upper hand. With momentum indicators remining bullish, a strong finish to the week, coupled with a pickup in volumes, may sow the seeds for a more meaningful bounce.

copper june 19 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Hang Seng Copper Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY nears 2013 high, focus shifts to Australian inflation report
Today 03:38 AM
Gold dancing to its own tune, placing emphasis on price for direction
Today 02:17 AM
158 continues to defy USD/JPY bulls, AUD/USD rebounds in style
Yesterday 11:27 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Papa Dow Diverges from SPX and NDX
Yesterday 01:57 PM
S&P500 Forecast :SPX unchanged after weaker retail sales ,Fed speakers are in focus
Yesterday 01:45 PM
EUR/USD outlook hinges on French election
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Hang Seng articles

china_07
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
By:
Matt Simpson
June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        japan_05
        Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 12, 2024 08:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.