Hang Seng, China A50 charts resemble memes as bullish surge continues

Hang Seng and China A50 stock futures continue to rip higher, benefitting not only from continued panic buying following last week’s monumental surge but also the fact they have resumed trade with mainland markets still closed for golden week holidays.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 2, 2024 2:58 PM
stocks_06
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Hang Seng, China A50 charts looks like memes given the scale of recent gains
  • Other China-linked markets that surged initially last week have not extended their moves, providing a potential red flag for traders

Overview

Hang Seng and China A50 stock futures continue to rip higher, benefitting not only from continued panic buying following last week’s monumental surge but also the fact they have resumed trade with mainland Chinese markets still closed for golden week holidays.

The charts resemble a meme with huge amount of capital chasing prices higher with little to no consideration for fundamentals. Every headline seems to be bullish whereas just over a week ago they were near-uniformly bearish. Levels that were previously respected have been obliterated in the rush. Overbought? No worries, seems to be the prevailing mindset.

Red flags for stock bulls?

While the price action is undeniably bullish, it’s notable that other China-linked markets caught up in the initial excitement surrounding China’s stimulus announcements have not managed to extend their gains meaningfully.

Copper and iron ore futures remain well below the highs struck earlier this week while USD/CNH has reversed back above 7.0000, providing potential red flags that overflowing optimism in stock futures is not extending into other markets.

Given the nature of the moves we’re witnessing, when looking at levels to build setups around, traders may want to zoom out to get a sense as to what’s important and what’s not. Weekly charts are great for doing that, turning down the noise to help improve the signal.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Hang Seng jumps again

Hang Seng Oct 2 2024

Looking at Hang Seng futures, you can see the how abrupt the recent move has been, likely reflecting the impact of short covering and large capital inflows.

On the topside, the price stalled earlier today at 22795, the double top that printed in January 2023. If that were give way, 24900 would be the next topside target with a support zone between 25900 up to 26200 the next after that.

Having obliterated so many levels on the recent upswing, there’s not of visible downside support on this timeframe until 21066, a level where the bullish move stalled last week which also acted as support and resistance in early 2023.

China A50 trades at two-year highs

China A50 Oct 2 2024

It’s a similar setup in China A50 futures with the rally stalling today ahead of resistance at 15015, the doble top of June 2022. Above, resistance may be encountered at 15678 and again at 16764, the high set in late 2021.

On the downside, I’ll leave 14493 on the chart for reference given it acted as support and resistance on multiple occasions through 2021 to 2023. I have no idea whether it will be respected again but it was a major level previously. Below, 13610 and 12959 are other levels that may provide support if and when the price gets back there.

Given the scale of moves we're witnessing, keep stop loss orders and position sizing front of mind if operating in these markets. 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Indices Hang Seng China A50

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.