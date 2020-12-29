Hang Kong 50 Index CFD seems to start the new upmove

A new upmove seems to start, What's the resistance level?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 30, 2020 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Hong Kong 50 Index CFD has a dull session during December as the index remains trading within the range of November. Currently, Hong Kong market rebound, lifted by the technology sectors, as the market digested the news of monopoly investigation of the largest technology company.

On the economic front, China's industrial profit was up 15.5% on year in November (+28.2% on year in October). Investors should focus on the official December Manufacturing PMI (52.0 expected) and Non-manufacturing PMI (56.4 expected), which will be released tomorrow.

Technically, the index, as shown on the daily chart, has broken above the flag pattern, indicating the resumption of the previous up move. In fact, the index is still supported by a rising trend line and the 50-day moving average.

The bullish readers could set the support level at 25800, while resistance levels would be located at 27100 and 28100.


Source: GAIN Capital, Trading View
Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
Yesterday 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
Yesterday 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
Yesterday 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
Yesterday 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_03
DAX analysis: Stocks steadier after sluggish 2024 start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 4, 2024 11:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 2, 2024 04:45 PM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 2, 2024 01:35 PM
        stocks_09
        The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.