Halfords formed a bullish flag pattern

, the provider of motoring and cycling products and services, posted, compared with a profit before tax of 27.5 million pounds in the prior year and. Regarding the outlook, the company stated:

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price validated a bullish flag pattern (continuation trend pattern). Prices are supported by a rising trend line in place since March low. The daily RSI (14) is bullish and not overbought. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening long positions above the support at 189p with 310p and 358p as targets (horizontal resistance thresholds). Alternatively, a break below 189p would negate the bullish view and would call for a drop towards 130p and 93p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



