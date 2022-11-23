Growth concerns replace inflation woes

…But stock markets keep on rising for now.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 24, 2022 3:26 AM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Maybe the title should read “add to,” instead of “replace,” because inflation is everywhere and still very hot. But recent US data as well as things like falling shipping costs, energy prices, and easing supply constraints all suggest the worst may be over. That does not mean everything will cost less, of course, but the rate of price increases will slow down. But worryingly, we are getting more and more recessionary signals, and this is what’s going to drive financial markets going forward.

The US dollar fell sharply again today as concerns intensified that the economy is heading for a recession after a poor set of PMI numbers came out from the services and manufacturing sectors. An economic slowdown is expected to weigh on inflation, reducing the need for the Fed to maintain an aggressive tightening stance. For now, stock markets have remained supported as optimism over a less hawkish Fed is outweighing growth concerns. But I can’t imagine investors will continue to take excessive risk heading into a potential recession. Then again, markets can remain irrational… you know the rest.

Anyway, for now, the dollar is weakening, and stocks are holding their own remarkably well as bond yields continue to fall. The manufacturing PMI fell into contraction at 47.6 compared to 50.4 last and expected, while the Services PMI slipped to 46.1 vs. 48.0 expected and 47.8 in the previous month.

Accordingly, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“Business conditions across the US worsened in November, according to the preliminary PMI survey findings, with output and demand falling at increased rates, consistent with the economy contracting at an annualised rate of 1%.”

But not all of today’s US macro releases were bad. The UoM’s sentiment index for example improved to 56.8, more than expected, from 54.7, while new home sales printed 0.632M versus 0.570M expected.

Earlier in the day, PMI data out of Europe’s largest economies improved somewhat. But let’s not get too excited because they rose from a very low base and in any case still remain in the contraction territory, which is hardly any reason to be cheerful.

But I will repeat. Although equity markets have shrugged the PMI numbers off for now, I can’t imagine investors will continue to take excessive risk heading into a potential recession. The global economy faces a bumpy road ahead. The bears are ready to pounce, but are in need of a technical “sell” signal.

S&P 500

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices Stocks recession Inflation

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USD_GBP_EUR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
By:
David Song
Today 08:20 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 06:36 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 05:00 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
        By:
        David Song
        Today 04:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.