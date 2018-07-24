Google monopoly has a curious discount

Google is still growing at the rate of a start-up.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2018 2:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Google monopoly has a curious discount

Summary

Google is still growing at the rate of a start-up.

Another record quarter

Alphabet is growing so fast that even the European Union’s biggest ever fine left quarterly net income above $3bn. Adjusted for the penalty, earnings per share were $10.58 compared to $9.52 expected. Cushioned financials were testament to the group’s dominant search franchise, the greater part of businesses housed in Google. These hit the latest in a spate of recent records with net revenue of $32.5bn.

TAC down

Even more than for Microsoft though, market reaction was wanting, perhaps wary after the stock’s new milestone. The rise of around 4% was in line with the rate of Q2 net income, projected across the financial year. But the third quarter profits tend to be Alphabet’s most modest. In effect, investors were applying a discount to 2018 earnings. Forecast around $30bn, they would be more than double 2017’s. True, Alphabet’s expenditure levels are still full tilt. The group is rushing to install AI-driven ad models and pushing to make YouTube a more credible rival to Prime Video and Netflix. Still, Google’s key traffic acquisition cost (TAC) measure fell for the first time in three years in Q2. Given ambient margin pressure as web consumption moves to smaller screens, lower TAC is a big deal. Alphabet’s broader Cost of Goods Sold Measure also behaved. A 33.84% rise in the June quarter was the slowest since Q3 2017.

Break-up fears

Investor scepticism crops up elsewhere too. Alphabet’s enterprise ratio valuation—forecast earnings over market cap plus net debt— trades at discount to dominant web groups. At 13.2 times the next 12 months’ earnings, the Google-owner lags Facebook’s 13.8, and is well under a 16.9 times average. This suggests investors have difficulty processing Google’s near-monopoly status. Break-up fears may linger, but Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s competition chief, shied away from calling for one on the day she imposed the huge fine. Washington advocates of that approach are also in a minority, even as Google scrutiny ratchets higher on Capitol Hill. If Alphabet’s more disciplined cost performance is sustained, continued scepticism risks leaving cash on the table.


Related tags: Google

Latest market news

View more
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
Yesterday 02:46 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises as chip stocks & mega caps recover
Yesterday 01:12 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: A Path to Recovery After Tech Wreck
Yesterday 11:35 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Inventories drop, Geo tensions Rise, and USOIL Bounces
Yesterday 10:00 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:53 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Google articles

Congress building
Biggest US companies: your guide to the largest American businesses
By:
Ryan Thaxton
July 31, 2023 03:03 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Tech stock technical picks: Tesla, Alphabet, Amazon
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 15, 2023 02:29 AM
      Android phone with google apps
      A guide to the Google (Alphabet) stock split 2022
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      July 1, 2022 07:15 AM
        Android phone with google apps
        Trading FAANG: how to buy and sell FAANG companies
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        May 11, 2022 07:45 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.