golds hesitation unnerving weaker bulls 2653842016

Gold was little-changed at the time of this writing on Tuesday evening, unable to find support from the sell-off in stocks or indeed the weaker […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2016 4:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold was little-changed at the time of this writing on Tuesday evening, unable to find support from the sell-off in stocks or indeed the weaker US dollar. At the same time, it wasn’t exactly following the other commodities either, with oil and copper prices making sharp U-turns in mid-day.

Despite its recent hesitation, gold has risen sharply ever since hitting a multi-year low of $1046 in December. At just shy of $1270 per ounce, the precious yellow metal is now up more than 20 per cent from that low. It has found support from various sources, including the fact that benchmark government bond yields have been falling to fresh negative levels amid the on-going fiat currency devaluation by major central banks. The slowing down of economic growth in China and raised uncertainty about the stock markets has also boosted the appetite for the safe haven metal. Added to this, physical demand for gold has been very healthy especially from Chinese and Indian consumers, as well as central banks.

From a technical perspective, gold is continuing to make good progress, but the slowing pace of the rally is beginning to cause a few concerns for short term bullish speculators.  Following last Thursday’s breakout from a symmetrical triangle, which is a continuation pattern, the resulting rally has been only modest thus far. Friday’s doji candlestick pattern reflects this indecisiveness perfectly at the top of the range. This is not a great sign, not when the RSI is also forming a bearish divergence around the “overbought” threshold of 70. The RSI may need to unwind now and this will happen either by price action or by time. In this regard, it will be very bullish if gold holds at these high levels while the RSI drifts lower.

But gold has been making higher highs and higher lows, and is still (just about) holding above broken resistances such as $1250 and now $1263. However if these levels start to break down then the sellers’ control will increase, potentially causing the precious metal to retreat back towards the $1190-$1200 support area, or even towards the 50- or 200-daily moving averages at $1158 and $1134 respectively.

However these moving averages are now in the “right” order, with the 50 being above the 200. This is called a “Golden Crossover,” which is a confirmation by some as the start of a bullish trend. Some speculators, especially momentum traders, only tend to buy assets whose moving averages are in this particular order.

Indeed it will be interesting to see if, despite some flagging signs, gold will be able to break above Friday’s range at $1280. This scenario would be very bullish in my view, which could lead to fresh follow-up technical buying towards the January 2015 high at $1307 and potentially beyond. This $1307 level also comes in just $1 below the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the corrective move from $1263 to $1191 in mid-February, making the $1307-8 area and important target for the bulls.

But that’s a worry for another day; for now, gold needs to break above $1280 soon or otherwise a potentially sharp pullback may be on the cards.

16.03.08 gold

Related tags: Gold Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.