Gold Uptrend Intact Despite Coronavirus Treatment Hopes

On Monday, spot gold marked a day-high near $1,962 before ending 0.6% lower at $1,929, amid coronavirus treatment hopes...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2020 8:47 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold: Uptrend Intact Despite Coronavirus Treatment Hopes

On Monday, spot gold marked a day-high near $1,962 before ending 0.6% lower at $1,929. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization to use blood plasma, from people who have recovered from the coronavirus, to treat severe COVID-19 patients.


On the other hand, Financial Times reported that the U.S. government is considering a fast-track approval of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. However, the report was denied by the pharmaceutical giant.


From a technical point of view, spot gold's bullish channel remains intact as shown on the daily chart. In fact, a bullish shooting star candlestick may have formed yesterday, signaling a potential upturn after a recent decline. The level at $1,880 may be considered as the nearest support, with prices trending to test the 1st and 2nd resistance at $2,015 and $2,075 on the upside. Alternatively, a break below $1,880 may flag risks to the downside and the next support at $1,823 might be exposed.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
        By:
        David Song
        February 20, 2025 08:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.