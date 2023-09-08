Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open

Gold has pulled back to an important support zone between the 200-day averages, and with yields pulling back perhaps it can muster up the strength for a burst higher. USD/CNH is also on the cusp of a breakout despite earlier reports that China's state banks are actively selling the pair.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 8, 2023 8:37 AM
gold_09
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • US jobless claims data was lower than expected to show the labour market remains resilient, and plays into the ‘higher for longer’ theme for the Fed’s rates
  • The US dollar index rose to a fresh 6-month high despite the cooling of US yields. Although if yields struggle break above key resistance levels and march higher, I suspect the dollar’s rally could also lose steam.
  • The positive employment data from the US weighed further on Wall Street, although parred losses after its lower opening gap
  • Apple shares weighed further on Wall Street on reports that China’s government applied further restrictions on iPhones. Wall Street had originally reported that China had followed Russia’s lead on banning the devices at central government offices, but the restrictions have now been applied to government-backed agencies and state companies.
  • The Japanese yen was the strongest forex major on Thursday, which saw USD/JPY pull back to Tuesday’s inverted pinbar low as it struggles to make a break for 148 for a third day. It also helped EUR/JPY reach my downside target on the 1-hour chart.
  • The yen was stronger following comments from another BOJ official, with Nakagawa warning that the central bank is scrutinising markets and currency movements
  • The Canadian dollar was the weakest forex major despite hawkish comments from BOC governor Macklem, who warned that interest rates may not be high enough to tame inflation.
  • GBP was the second weakest forex major as traders digested recent comments from BOE officials which eludes to a less-hawkish central bank
  • WTI snapped a six-day winning streak and formed a bearish inside day to show the rally losing steam around $88.

 

20230908moversCI

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:05 – Fed’s Logan speaks
  • 09:30 – Japan’s wages data
  • 09:50 – Japan’s Q2 GDP (revised)
  • 16:00 – German CPI
  • 22:30 – Canadian employment data
  • 23:00 – Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 suffered its worst day in 16 and closed firmly beneath its 200-day EMA and 200-day average
  • Daily trading volumes were above their 20-day average for a second day to show sellers stepping in
  • 7200 / the 200-day EMA is likely to be a key area of resistance today, if the market can find the strength to retrace from its 7-day lows
  • Whilst Wall Street provides a weak lead today, SPI futures suggest signs of stability for the ASX at today’s open

20230908asxglance

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart):

We have seen gold prices pull back in line with my bias laid out earlier this week. Gold is showing signs of stability around the 200-day average and 200-day EMA, and a simple-weighed gold basket against FX majors remains near its cycle highs, to show the pullback on XAU/USD has mostly been due to the strength of the US dollar. With US yields showing signs of weakness around current cycle highs, perhaps the US dollar can low some steam and help gold print a minor bounce from current levels.

20230908gold

 

USD/CNH technical analysis (daily chart):

USD/CNH has risen back to the August high in line with my bullish bias outlined in recent weeks. Price action has remained defiantly bullish despite news that China’s state banks have been actively USD/CNH. But we enter today’s session with a clear level around 7.35 to monitor to see if it can break higher and head for the 2022 high, or further headlines arrive to shake bulls out of their positions and pull back. Either way, it could be argued that Beijing are more than happy to have a weaker yuan to boost exports (even if they do say they want a domestic-demand driven economy). And theories aside, this trend is bullish and there are no immediate signs of a top – although bulls may want to trade with caution given the headline risk.

20230908usdcnh

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Gold USD/CNH

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
July 13, 2024 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Today 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Today 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Today 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
Yesterday 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
Yesterday 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Graphic of trading data chart
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Research
    USD/JPY considers 162 ahead of US CPI, ASX 200 breaks out of compression
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 10, 2024 11:01 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD snaps 4-day streak, ASX 200 remains confined to its range
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 8, 2024 11:15 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 4, 2024 11:20 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.