Gold should be getting hammered but isn’t - that’s interesting

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:01 PM
0 views
gold_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • The US dollar has hit six-month highs
  • Real and nominal benchmark US bond yields sits at multi-decade peaks
  • Remarkably, gold is hanging tough despite the tough environment

Gold should be getting hammered right now

The US dollar wrecking ball is swinging wildly, soaring to six-month highs. At the same time, nominal and real US bond yields are scaling multi-decade peaks, adding to downward pressure in riskier asset classes, especially the kinds offering low or no yield. It’s the type of environment in which gold should be on the canvass being given the standing eight count by shorts. But it’s not. That’s interesting.

While haven buying may be a factor as investors seek safety given the threat of a broader and deeper pullback in other asset classes, gold really should be getting taken to the cleaners given it provides no yield and is priced in a currency that’s charging higher.

If gold can’t weaken substantially in these conditions, when will it? And what happens when the tide eventually turns, with the US dollar and bond yields turning lower? It will happen eventually. Based on how it’s faring when conditions are historically terrible, the sky could literally be the limit. And let’s be honest; with production costs surging, it’s not getting any cheaper to pull gold out of the ground.

Gold a buy-on-dips prospect?

Against my natural instincts, gold looks like a buy on dips play right now, rather than sell on rallies prospect. I wouldn’t be rushing in but pullbacks towards the 50-week moving average – a level it has respected on numerous occasions in recent years – may offer longs a decent entry level to position for potential upside. A stop below lower downtrend support currently found around $1875 would protect against renewed downside. On the upside, the first target would be the top of the current trading range around $1970.

gold sep 21

 

 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities USD Bonds

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD: BoE ‘hawkish hike’ likely required to prevent further downside
Today 12:43 AM
USD/JPY hits a fresh 9-month high ahead of Friday’s BOJ meeting
Yesterday 11:27 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 headwinds to persist with ‘higher for longer’ Fed rates: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Fed pauses rates, but Nasdaq fell on fears that interest rates will still rise
Yesterday 07:53 PM
US Dollar Analysis: Fed's Hawkish Hike Boosts Buck
Yesterday 06:23 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD short term levels to watch for FOMC
Yesterday 03:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, DXY and Gold in focus - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 19, 2023 11:00 AM
    Gold bulls reclaim key levels, ASX 200 pulls back to support: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 18, 2023 10:36 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold outlook: Metal not out of woods yet as FOMC decision looms
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 18, 2023 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 15, 2023 07:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.