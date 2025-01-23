Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Trump Rally at Risk Into Resistance

Gold prices responded to technical resistance with the Trump inauguration rally at risk after a four-week advance. Battle lines drawn on the XAU/USD short-term charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Friday 12:50 AM
gold_01
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Gold Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • Gold prices eyed record highs as four-week rally extends into uptrends resistance
  • XAU/USD advance vulnerable near-term; Trump speech, FOMC, Core PCE on tap
  • Resistance 2761, 2787-2804 (key), 2900- Support 2744, 2715 (key), 2695

Gold prices are poised to mark a fourth consecutive weekly advance with XAU/USD rallying nearly 5.3% since the start of the year. The bulls may be vulnerable near-term as gold responds to uptrend resistance with the immediate focus on this pullback. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts heading into the close of the week.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart-XAUUSD Daily-XAU USD Trade Outlook-GLD Technical Forecast-1-23-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Short-term Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD was, “gold recovery is approaching consolidation resistance just higher with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below. The immediate focus is on a breakout of the 2594-2680 range. From a trading standpoint, loses should be limited to the November trendline IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 2715 needed to mark uptrend resumption.”

Gold rallied through consolidation resistance days later with a topside breach of the October 23rd reversal close at 2715 on Tuesday fueling this last leg of the advance. The rally exhausted into near-term resistance yesterday and immediate focus is on this pullback in price with the broader technical outlook weighted to the topside while above the median-line.

Gold Price Chart – XAU/USD 240min

Gold Price Chart-XAUUSD 240min-XAU USD Trade Outlook-GLD Technical Forecast-1-23-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork with the upper parallel converging on the 88.6% retracement of the October decline at 2761. A topside breach / close above this resistance hurdle is needed to mark uptrend resumption towards the next major technical consideration at 2787-2804- a region defined by the record high-close and the 2.618% extension of the 2022 range breakout. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached- note that a breakout here would likely fuel another accelerated advance in gold with subsequent resistance eyed near 2900.

Initial support is being tested now at the record high-day close (HDC) at 2744 and is backed closely by 2715 and the 38.2% retracement at 2695. Broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 61.8% retracement of the December rally at 2652.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Bottom line: The gold breakout has extended into uptrend resistance and the immediate advance may be vulnerable here near-term. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 2715 IF price is heading higher on his stretch with a close above 2761 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.

Keep in mind President Trump is slated to speak later today and market participants will be searching for further clarity on the administrations’ tact on tariffs. Also note that the FOMC interest rate decision and key U.S. inflation data are on tap next week- stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Gold Weekly Technical Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term look at the XAU/USD trade levels.  

Key Economic Data Releases

 US Economic Calendar-USD Key Data Releases-US Dollar Weekly Event Risk-1-23-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX inches lower ahead of Trump's WEF speech
Today 02:52 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
Today 01:00 PM
EURUSD, USDCAD: Markets on Edge Ahead of Concrete Trump Policies
Today 12:30 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:10 AM
S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
Today 01:49 AM
EUR/USD: No Major Surprises Expected as Fed and ECB Meetings Near
Today 12:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Trump Rally at Risk Into Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 01:50 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold grinds unconvincingly higher, USD finds support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:51 PM
      gold_03
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes for 2750 Break
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:20 PM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        January 21, 2025 07:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.