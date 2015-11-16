gold reverses earlier flight to safety gains 2623782015

Gold slumped once again by Monday afternoon after earlier having gapped up and rallied on this week’s open in the aftermath of the tragic events […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2015 7:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold slumped once again by Monday afternoon after earlier having gapped up and rallied on this week’s open in the aftermath of the tragic events in Paris over the weekend. Spot gold reached a high around $1098 in early trading, just shy of the key $1100 resistance level, before paring its gains, filling the original gap, and reversing back down towards the $1080 support level.

The early rise in the price of gold was an initial flight-to-safety reaction after this past weekend’s attacks in Paris underscored heightened risk aversion and geo-political peril, as the precious metal often serves in the role of a “safe haven” asset during times of economic and political turmoil.

The horrifying attacks in France, however, were unable to trigger any sustained market panic, as both European and US equities rallied strongly, the traditional safe haven Japanese yen fell sharply (with the help of a weak Japanese GDP reading), and gold failed to sustain its earlier gains.

Weighing heavily on the precious metal continued to be the enduring strength of the dollar, as the greenback remained well-supported by broad expectations that the first US interest rate hike in nearly a decade could likely be initiated by the US Federal Reserve in December.

This continuing narrative should remain supportive of the dollar and induce pressure on gold at least until the actual rate decision is made by the Fed in its mid-December meeting.

Gold Daily Chart

 

Currently sitting just above major support around the noted $1080 level, the price of gold is at a critical juncture. A new five-year low at $1073 was just established on a down-spike late last week, replacing the previous five-year low of $1077 that was established in July.

With any sustained breakdown below the $1080 support area and the new five-year low, the price of gold could be sent plummeting down towards the $1050-area support target on its way potentially towards the $1000 psychological price level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.