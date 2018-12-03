Gold regains its shine

A spectacular start to the final month of the year yesterday, as equities globally rallied strongly in response to the announcement of a 90-day cease fire in the U.S. - China trade war. After a torrid 2018, which many investors may prefer to forget, the cease fire coupled with more dovish tones emanating from the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, presents a more benign macro picture and the foundations for 2019 to commence in a less volatile investment regime.

December 4, 2018 10:36 AM

In recent reports, we have outlined our expectations for a year-end stock market rally in the U.S., partly due to the strong seasonal trends evident after the U.S. midterm elections / Thanksgiving long weekend and partially due to our technical analysis. After a 7% rally over the last 6 trading days, the so called “easy money” to be made from our bullish bias has dissipated and a study of the charts reveals that the rally in the S&P500 from the 2626 November low is now approaching a significant layer of resistance located in the 2820/2840 area. To that effect, the S&P500 really needs to break and close above the 2820/40 resistance area to allow the current rally to extend towards 2900 and possibly 2950. Despite the better macro backdrop, a failure to break through the 2820/40 resistance area would be a setback that traders need to remain alert to.

Our other key market call coming into year-end has been for a corrective pullback in the U.S. dollar. Despite an initial sell off in the U.S. dollar yesterday, as risk assets rallied post the announcement of the U.S. – China ceasefire, the U.S. dollar as measure by the DXY index held and bounced from support 96.70/60 as viewed on the chart below. A daily close below 96.70/60 is required to reinforce our argument that a pullback is underway towards support at 94.00 and which would be consistent with the interest rate market which has repriced its rate hike expectations for 2019.

The other market which looks set to benefit further from the trade war ceasefire and a more dovish Federal Reserve is the one we wrote about into the end of last week, gold.

Gold rebounded strongly after Fed Powell’s dovish speech last Wednesday and in doing so put in place a bullish “tweezer bottom” type candle pattern that is often seen at turning points. Yesterday’s break and close above the downtrend resistance and recent highs $1227/1230 is a positive development which has generated a buy signal in gold, targeting a retest of the October $1243.47 high. Should this level break, there is scope for gold to extend gains towards the 1260/80 region. The stop loss for the trade should be set at 1209, just below last week’s double low. Keep in mind that gold trades inversely to the U.S. dollar, and it is possible the break higher in gold is forewarning of the move lower in the U.S. dollar that we are looking for.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 4th of December 2018.  Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

