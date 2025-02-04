Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

The price of gold rallies to a fresh record high ($2844), with the ongoing rise in bullion pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Wednesday 2:30 AM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold rallies to a fresh record high ($2844), with the ongoing rise in bullion pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory.

Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone

The move above 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in gold like the price action from last year, and the upcoming changes to US trade policy may keep the precious metal afloat as it clouds the outlook for global growth.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In response, monetary authorities may come under pressure to insulate their economy even though President Donald Trump delays tariffs for Mexico and Canada, and the risk of a policy error by major central banks may lead to higher gold prices as it offers an alternative to fiat currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may extend the advance from the start of the week as it initiates a series of higher highs and lows, but the RSI may show the bullish momentum abating should it struggle to hold in overbought territory.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 02042025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold stages a four-day rally to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 70 for the first time since October, with a break/close above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) opening up $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), but lack of momentum to a break/close above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may pull the RSI back from overbought territory.
  • Failure to hold above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) may push the price of gold back towards $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around 2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Threat of Trade War

USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms

EUR/USD Pulls Back Ahead of December High

GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ subdued with trade tariffs & Alphabet earnings in focus
Today 02:16 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Trump Tariff Delay Halts USD Rally
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian dollar forecast: USD/CAD and EUR/CAD – Technical Tuesday
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
Today 08:40 AM
USD/CNH: China Fires Back with Tariffs as Markets Brace for Fallout
Today 06:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold Record High Price Pushes RSI Into Overbought Zone
By:
David Song
Today 03:30 PM
    gold_02
    Gold and copper prices could be set to converge
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:24 AM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      Yesterday 08:35 PM
        EURUSD, Gold Forecast: Markets Spiral on Trade War Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        Yesterday 08:35 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.