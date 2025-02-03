Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements

Recent bullish movements in gold have pushed its price up by more than 2% over the past three sessions, reaching a new all-time high zone at $2,800 per ounce.

Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Tuesday 7:35 AM
Gold nuggets
Julian Pineda headshot
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Recent bullish movements in gold have pushed its price up by more than 2% over the past three sessions, reaching a new all-time high zone at $2,800 per ounce. This strong movement has been driven by market uncertainty regarding the possibility of a new trade war.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Tariffs Shake the Markets

President Trump has confirmed the implementation of new tariffs on certain countries, which will take effect on February 4. So far, a 25% tariff has been applied to all imports from Canada and Mexico, along with an additional 10% tariff on oil and gas products from Canada. Additionally, a 10% tariff has been imposed on all products imported from China. The White House has justified these measures as part of its efforts to combat illegal migration and drug trafficking.

Responses from affected nations were swift. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs against the United States. Meanwhile, Mexico declared that it will implement new economic measures to counteract the White House's threats. The European Union has also warned that strict measures will be taken if tariffs are imposed on EU member states.

For now, the situation remains critical, and confidence in international markets has rapidly deteriorated. The CNN Fear and Greed Index has fallen to 41, quickly shifting into the "fear" zone, indicating that uncertainty about a potential global trade conflict could negatively impact demand for financial assets. This has led to significant declines in major stock indices, with the S&P 500, DAX, and Nikkei all dropping by more than 2% in recent trading hours, reflecting the growing fear surrounding new tariffs.

FEARGREEDCNN3FEB

Source: CNN

Amid this environment of global tension, gold has reinforced its role as a key safe-haven asset. Demand for the precious metal has risen considerably as economic uncertainty increases. So far, XAU/USD remains one of the most relevant assets for capital protection during times of crisis. If tariff announcements continue to generate market volatility, gold may experience increased buying pressure in the short term.

Gold Technical Forecast

XAUUSD_2025-02-03_11-05-06

Source: StoneX, Tradingview

 

  • Strong Trend: Since mid-February 2024, gold has maintained a strong upward trend, now reaching new all-time highs above $2,800 due to the growing interest in the precious metal. The 50- and 100-period moving averages continue to show a bullish slope and have begun to widen, indicating the strength of recent buying activity. However, the pace of buying is high, which could lead to short-term bearish corrections near the current resistance zone.

     

  • Possible Overbought Conditions:

     

    • MACD: Both the MACD line and the signal line are approaching levels not seen since October 2024, reflecting an accelerated increase in buying pressure.

       

    • RSI: The RSI line has climbed rapidly and is now oscillating above the 70 level, signaling a possible overbought zone and an imbalance between buying and selling pressure.

    Both indicators suggest that gold may be overbought, which could lead to bearish corrections in the upcoming trading sessions.

     

    Key Levels:

     

  • $2,780: A new support level derived from previous gold all-time highs. This could serve as a potential area for short-term bearish corrections.

     

  • $2,710: A key support level that coincides with consolidation zones from recent months. A drop below this level could raise doubts about the current bullish formation and open the door to a more pronounced bearish bias.

     

  • $2,850: A new tentative resistance level. If the price reaches or surpasses this level, it could confirm continued buying strength and extend the bullish trend in the coming sessions.

 

Written by Julian Pineda, CFA – Market Analyst

 

 

Related tags: Gold Gold XAU/USD Dollar Gold Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Threat of Trade War
Today 08:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Today 07:36 PM
USD/CAD Clears 2020 High as Trump Tariff Looms
Today 05:08 PM
Crude oil turns lower as Mexican tariffs delayed
Today 04:30 PM
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
Today 04:13 PM
Tariff Truce Before the Trade War Even Starts? USD/CAD and USD/MXN in Focus
Today 02:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold trading
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches All-Time Highs
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
January 28, 2025 03:05 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Forecast: Bullish Pressure Sets the Tone for the Start of the Year
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 7, 2025 08:14 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 30, 2024 07:00 PM
        Gold Sand
        Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        December 10, 2024 09:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.