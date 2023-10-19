Gold rallies on safehaven demand, overriding USD strength and soaring bond yields

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 11:15 AM
gold_10
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has rallied over $100 since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas
  • It’s an impressive performance given surging real yields and a stronger US dollar

Risk aversion surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to power the gold price higher, more than offsetting higher real yields and a stronger US dollar, two well-known adversaries for now.

Soaring US real 10-year yields would normally hammer gold 

Just look at how fast US 10-year real yields have risen, reflecting the yield differential between nominal Treasuries and inflation-protected securities for the same tenor. For an asset offering no yield, and with holding costs if you choose to hold physical bullion, gold has held up remarkably well in what would normally be regarded as an incredibly tough market.real s Oct 19

Source: Refinitiv 

Gold surges over $100 in just over a week

After what appears to have been a liquidation-type event in early October, it’s been nothing but one-way traffic for gold since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict, sending prices from support at $1810 to over $1960 on Wednesday, taking out the 200-day MA and several resistance levels in the process.

There’s always a risk of profit-taking sparking a partial reversal following such a rapid repricing. But in the absence of an unlikely positive near-term resolution to the conflict, or a period of market dislocation where it may be offloaded to offset losses in other asset classes, it’s easy to see why gold is in high demand right now, including as a hedge against currency debasement.

Near-term, $1940 has acted as a strong resistance level recently, meaning it may now flip to providing support following the break on Wednesday. On the topside, $1985 is the next level to watch with a break there likely to ignite speculation about a retest of the highs set earlier this year. Below $1940, $1901 and $1885 are the next layers of visible support.

gold oct 19 2

From a fundamental perspective, it’s hard to predict how the conflict in Gaza will play out other than it’s unlikely to be resolved quickly. But from a real yields and US dollar perspective, while both could move higher from current levels, one could only imagine how gold would perform if those headwinds were to shift to tailwinds.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Gold Commodities USD Bonds

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Australia’s jobs report takes on greater significance for the RBA rate outlook
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally reverses, oil and bond yields resume upward track
Yesterday 09:23 PM
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control
Yesterday 04:26 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks drop in risk-off trade and ahead of TSLA, NFLX earnings
Yesterday 02:54 PM
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
Yesterday 12:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold outlook: Has the metal run too far too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:30 PM
    Oil refinery
    Gold, WTI crude oil: Buy on dips until a de-escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
      multiple currencies
      USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold, Silver analysis: Metals extend recovery ahead of US CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 12, 2023 10:30 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.