Gold probes the 200-day EMA ahead of US CPI: Asian Open – 13/09/2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:09 AM
56 views
gold_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • Oracle (ORCL) fell over -13% during its worst day’s trade in 21 years after it reported slower growth of its cloud business
  • Apple’s stock price (AAPL) fell as much as -2.5% during intraday trade After unveiling the iPhone 15 and other products such as the first ‘carbon neutral’ Apple Watch Series 9
  • Oracle was the worst performer on the S&P 500 and another underwhelming product launch from Apple saw sentiment across Wall Street dented, with tech stocks leading the way lower
  • UK wages were stronger than expected, yet weak employment figures fanned fears of stagflation and saw money markets trim expectations for further hikes slightly
  • The British pound failed to hold on to initial gains and teased with a break beneath the 200-day EMA, with a stronger US dollar on the even of a key IS inflation report also playing its part
  • Oil price continued to rise after OPEC maintained its bullish demand forecast for 2023 and 2024 and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said its expected global inventories to decline by around 50% this year
  • WTI crude oil broke out of its 5-day consolidation to the upside, reached a 10-month high and traders ~$1.20 from $90
  • 95% of economists polled by Reuters now favour the Fed holding interest rates at next week’s FOMC meeting
  • Slightly mixed numbers from the ZEW economic sentiment survey saw Germany’s current conditions fall to a 37-month low yet expectations tick up to a 2-month high
  • Australian consumer sentiment continued to fall according Westpac Bank, who noted that the “cost of living and inflation remain key drags” on confidence and that households remain concerned about their finances despite being “less fearful” of rate hikes

 

20230913movers

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:50 – Japan’s PI, BSI large manufacturing conditions, Reuters Tankan survey
  • 16:00 – UK GDP, construction/manufacturing/industrial output, index of services, trade balance
  • 22:30 – US inflation
  • 23:15 – BOE deputy governor Mann speaks

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 pulled back into Monday’s range and traded higher (in line with yesterday’s bias) before finding resistance around the 200-day EMA
  • A weak lead from Wall Street and softer SPI futures reiterate the importance of resistance around 7200
  • Given the US inflation report is looming, we have a flat bias today
  • Going forward, we need to see a decent break above 7200 / 200-day EMA before we can get more excited a the potential that Monday was indeed a key swing low
  • A break beneath Monday’s low also breaks the March 2020 trendline and brings 7100 into focus.

20230913asxglance

 

Gold technical analysis (daily chart chart):

Momentum for gold prices turned lower and saw spot prices touch a 12-day low, before the 200-day EMA came to the rescue. With all eyes on today’s CPI report it remains firmly in the hands of the inflation report as to which side gold may finish on today. But with odds of choppy price action leading into the event likely high, we’d prefer to seek opportunities on lower timeframes.

20230913goldD1

 

Gold technical analysis (1-hour chart chart):

Reward to risk can be a useful filter to decide if a trader wants to partake in any market. Taking the gold 1-hour chart as an example, it may not seem favourable for bulls or bears around current levels on this timeframe gives prices are midway between key support (200-day EMA) and the resistance zone. However, should prices drift into the resistance zone and form a reversal bar (or series of bearish reversal bars) around the resistance area then, perhaps we could consider a cheeky short towards the 200-day EMA. Or if prices manage to break above the resistance zone, and show evidence of a swing low around it, perhaps a long could be considered. Otherwise, we’d prefer to remain flat.

20230913goldH1

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Pound analysis: GBP/JPY and GBP/USD in focus
Today 11:41 AM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will iPhone 15 and China impact Apple stock?
Today 10:03 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:30 AM
Lithium sector’s big test as bond yields threaten to break higher
Today 05:47 AM
USD/JPY rises into US CPI, GBP/AUD holds key support: European open
Today 04:46 AM
USD/JPY: weakening upstream inflation pressures bad news for bears
Today 02:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/USD, ASX 200 lift themselves from key lows: Asian Open – 12/09/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
September 11, 2023 10:28 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD fell for an eighth consecutive week: Asian Open – 11/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 10, 2023 10:19 PM
      gold_09
      Gold stabilises around support, USD/CNH hints at breakout: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 7, 2023 10:37 PM
        stocks_04
        Dow Jones, ASX 200 cling to support after strong ISM report: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 6, 2023 11:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.