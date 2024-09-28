Gold Price Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

The price of gold falls back from a fresh record high ($2686) to pull the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back from an extreme reading.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
September 29, 2024 3:00 AM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold falls back from a fresh record high ($2686) to pull the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back from an extreme reading, but the precious metal may continue to reflect a bullish trend as it tracks the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2499).

Gold Price Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

The rally in bullion seems to be stalling as it snaps the recent series of higher highs and lows, with the RSI starting to reflect a sell signal as it struggles to hold above 70.

In turn, the oscillator may show the bullish momentum abating going into the end of the third quarter, but the shift lower in global interest rates may keep the price of gold afloat as the precious metal still serves as an alternative to fiat currencies.

 

With that said, the price of gold may face a larger pullback if it fails to defend the weekly low ($2614), but key macroeconomic developments may continue to sway the precious metal as major central banks move towards a neutral policy.

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 09272024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold may fall towards $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) as it snaps the bullish price series, with a break/close below $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension) raising the scope for a move towards the $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to $2570 (161.8% Fibonacci extension) region.
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2500 (50% Fibonacci extension) but the price of gold may continue to track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2499) as long as its holds above the moving average.
  • In turn, the weakness in bullion may end up short-lived if it defends the weekly low ($2614) but need a breach above the monthly high ($2686) to bring $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar. 

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in H2 2024

Related tags: Gold Gold Weekly Outlook Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.