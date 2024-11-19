Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

The price of gold extends the recovery from the start of the week to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 20, 2024 2:45 AM
gold_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold extends the recovery from the start of the week to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30, and bullion may attempt to further retrace the decline from the monthly high ($2762) as the oscillator moves away from oversold territory.

Gold Price Recovery Keeps RSI Above Oversold Zone

The price of gold trades to a fresh weekly high ($2640) as it starts to carve a series of higher highs and lows, with bullion approaching the 50-Day SMA ($2656) after closing below the moving average for the first time since July.

 

In turn, bullion may reestablish the bullish trend from earlier this year should it trade back above the moving average, but the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days if it no longer responds to the positive slope in the indicator.

With that said, the recent rebound in the precious metal may unravel should it struggle to retrace the decline following the US election, and the price of gold may face range bound conditions over the remainder of the month as the Federal Reserve insists that ‘in the near term, the election will have no effects on our policy decisions.’

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 11192024 

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold starts to carve a bullish price series following the failed attempt to close below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), with a close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region opening up $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension).
  • A breach above the monthly high ($2762) raises the scope for the test of the yearly high ($2790) but the price of gold may no longer track the positive slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2656) should it struggle to trade back above the moving average.
  • Failure to break/close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the price of gold back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension), with a move below $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) bringing the monthly low ($2537) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Pulls RSI Out of Oversold Zone

USD/JPY Rebounds as BoJ Ueda Pledges to Support Economic Activity

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Clears 2022 High

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Bearish Price Series

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 14, 2024 05:00 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.