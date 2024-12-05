Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

The price of gold may give back the advance from the November low ($2537) as it struggles to trade back above the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
December 6, 2024 7:18 AM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it holds above the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may give back the advance from the November low ($2537) as it struggles to trade back above the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Flattening Slope in 50-Day SMA

The range-bound price action in gold may turn out to be temporary as it continues to hold below pre-US election prices, and the precious metal may no longer reflect the bullish trend from earlier this year amid the flattening slope in the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

US Economic Calendar

US Economic Calendar 12052024a

Nevertheless, data prints coming out of the US may sway gold prices as the Federal Reserve pursues a neutral stance, and the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may push the central bank to the sidelines as the update is anticipated to show a 200K rise in November.

In turn, little signs of a looming recession may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to keep interest rates on hold in December, and the threat of a policy error may prop up the price of gold as the precious metal offers an alternative to fiat-currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should if defend the weekly low ($2622), but bullion may struggle to retain the advance from the November low ($2537) amid the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA ($2668).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Gold Price Daily Chart 12052024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

  • The price of gold may continue to track sideways as it holds within the range bound price action from earlier this week, but a close below the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region may push the precious metal back towards $2590 (100% Fibonacci extension).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $2550 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but a close above the $2630 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to $2660 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) back on the radar.
  • A breach above the November high ($2762) raises the scope for a test of the October high ($2790), with a break/close above $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension) opening up $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

EUR/USD Struggles to Trade Back Above Former Support Zone

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape

USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/CAD Defends Post-US Election Rally to Eye November High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_01
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: Gold Consolidation Continues After 2721 Reversal
      By:
      James Stanley
      December 14, 2024 05:00 PM
        Gold_bar
        A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 12, 2024 10:48 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.