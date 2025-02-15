Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD

The price of gold seems to be reversing ahead of the record high ($2943) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory.

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal

Recent price action warns of a larger pullback in gold as a bearish engulfing candlestick takes shape, and the move below 70 in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a larger pullback in bullion like the price action from last year.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

In turn, the price of gold may struggle to retain the advance from the start of the month as the RSI indicates a textbook sell-signal, but the weakness in bullion may turn out to be temporary as it continues to offer an alternative to fiat currencies.

With that said, the price of gold may establish a bullish trend in 2025 as it registers fresh record high prices this month, but the precious metal may face a further pullback if it struggles to defend the weekly low ($2857).

XAU/USD Price Chart – Daily

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; XAU/USD on TradingView

The price of gold carves a bearish engulfing candlestick following the failed attempt to close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), and failure to hold above $2850 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) may push bullion back towards $2790 (50% Fibonacci extension).

A breach below the monthly low ($2772) brings $2730 (100% Fibonacci extension) on the radar, but the price of gold may consolidate over the coming days should it defend the weekly low ($2857).

Need a close above $2940 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to open up $3000 (161.8% Fibonacci extension), with the next area of interest coming in around $3050 (100% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Clears January High After Closing Above 50-Day SMA

USD/JPY Pulls Back Ahead of Monthly High to Halt Three-Day Rally

AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision

EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong