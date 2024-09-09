Gold outlook: Why we are not bearish on XAU/USD

Gold is finding support from multiple sources: expectations of interest rate cuts from the Fed and other central banks, haven demand amid heightened geopolitical risks, and physical buying by central banks. Against the backdrop, we maintain our bullish gold outlook.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 9, 2024 10:29 PM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar and by extension gold faced quite a bit of volatility on Friday after a weaker US jobs data and a couple of Fed speeches left us guessing about whether the Fed will cut by 25 basis points or 50 bps on 18 September. Perhaps this week’s US inflation data could provide a clearer answer. In any case, gold should remain supported on the dips having performed rather well compared to other risk assets this year. The yellow metal is finding support from multiple sources: expectations of interest rate cuts from the Fed and other central banks, haven demand amid heightened geopolitical risks, and physical buying by central banks. While there is a risk for a short-term pullback amid the loss of bullish momentum in the last three weeks, the fact that prices haven’t given up any significant gains suggests that path of least resistance is still to the upside. Against the backdrop, we maintain our bullish gold outlook.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Gold outlook: US dollar remains on bearish path

 

After a weaker US jobs report, the dollar took a dip across the board, only to recover to pre-NFP levels and then finish Friday stronger against all major currencies, barring the yen. This stronger reaction from the greenback to the jobs data, along with the modest gains seen in early Monday trading, likely points to some short-side profit-taking. Investors were probably left wondering how much of the weakness was already priced in, given the series of softer labour market reports leading up to the NFP.

 

The market’s excitement for a 50-basis-point cut started to cool on Friday after Fed's Williams took a more cautious approach in his speech, even though Waller was notably more dovish. With no clear consensus on whether the Fed will cut by 25 or 50 basis points, this week’s CPI release—being the final big data point before the September 18 FOMC meeting—could be the key deciding factor. As the Fed pivots, the US dollar is likely to lose ground over time, keeping the gold outlook positive.

 

All eyes on US CPI this week

 

With the US CPI on track to decline towards the Fed's target, Powell has already signalled approval for cutting interest rates at the September 18 FOMC meeting. The CPI report on Wednesday will be the last significant data release before the meeting, helping policymakers decide between a 50-basis point cut or the standard 25 (more likely, in my view). This report will attract considerable attention, especially if the results differ significantly from expectations. Inflation slowed for the fourth consecutive month in July, reaching 2.9% year-over-year, the lowest since March 2021. In August, it is projected to drop further to 2.6%, while core CPI is expected to remain stable at 3.2% year-over-year.

 

 

Gold outlook: XAU/USD technical analysis

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

While there is a possibility of a short-term pullback on the gold price due to waning bullish momentum in recent weeks, the fact that prices have held steady around the $2500 area suggests the path of least resistance remains upward and that metal remains well-supported on the dips.

 

In fact, gold has been stuck inside a very small range, near it is August all-time high. The fact that the dips have been quite shallow is far from signalling any imminent drop. Of course, that could change in the weeks ahead, but judging by what is Infront of us right now, one cannot be uber bearish on gold just yet.

 

Key short-term support is seen in the area between $2470 to around $2485. Here, we have prior support and resistance meeting the bullish trend line in place since February, as well as the 21-day exponential moving average.

 

Liquidity resting above the August all-time high at $2531 is now the first upside objective for the bulls, with the next major target being by the next round handle i.e., $2600.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Precious Metals market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.