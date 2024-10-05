Gold outlook: Solid jobs data throws a wrench into Fed's plans

With geopolitical tensions simmering in the Middle East, the gold outlook is not completely bearish yet even if the metal remains severely overbought and the US dollar has just had one of its strongest weeks in months.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 6, 2024 4:00 AM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold closed the week flat after struggling for direction all week. On Friday, a strong US jobs report initially sent the metal lower, before dip buyers stepped in and later took profit ahead of the weekend. The US nonfarm payrolls report has thrown a bit of a curveball at the Federal Reserve after it easily beat expectations with a print of 254,000 jobs compared to the forecasted 140,000. The stronger data puts the Fed in a tough spot, as the narrative of a cooling economy got a lot more complicated. With the labour market still running strong, it’s no wonder Fed Chair Powell has already dismissed the idea of another 50-basis-point rate cut. Now, it’s all but certain: don’t expect any further aggressive rate cuts this year. The dollar surged on the back of this report, and gold, like other metals, saw an early dip. But as the dust settled, gold found its footing again and powered higher, riding the momentum alongside stock indices. Silver also saw a big move, nearly breaking the $33 barrier before easing off with gold by the close of play on Friday. But with geopolitical tensions simmering in the Middle East, the gold outlook is not completely bearish yet even if the metal remains severely overbought and the US dollar has just had one of its strongest weeks in months.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

 

Gold outlook: what’s next for the Fed?

 

The Fed is now walking a tightrope. Inflation is still a concern, especially with crude oil rebounding sharply amid geopolitical concerns and China’s stimulus. Yet, they must be careful not to pump the brakes too hard on an economy that’s still showing resilience. The odds of a 50-basis-point rate cut are now off the table, and even if October’s jobs report shows some softening, it would take a significant slowdown to justify such an aggressive move.

 

So, what does this mean for the gold outlook? In the short term, gold’s price movements will likely continue to be reactive to the US dollar and Fed policy expectations. If the Fed stays cautious and maintains a steady course on rates, gold could come under some pressure in the week ahead. But with geopolitical risks adding uncertainty to the broader market, the potential downside could be limited.

 

Looking ahead: key data to watch

 

The week ahead brings some key data points that could shift the outlook further. The US CPI report, due Thursday, is expected to show inflation at 2.3% year-over-year, down from 2.5% in August. If inflation comes in softer than expected, it could add some dovish sentiment to the mix, giving gold another boost.

 

On Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment data will offer insights into how consumers are feeling about the economy. With the Fed’s dual mandate of maximising employment and stabilising prices, sentiment indicators are increasingly important. A drop in consumer confidence could weigh on future economic activity, potentially influencing Fed policy and impacting gold.

 

Technical gold outlook: a bearish turn ahead?

gold outlookSource: TradingView.com

 

Gold has maintained a bullish technical outlook, but its price action this week might signal a shift as prices continue to remain at extreme overbought levels on higher time frames. We could be seeing the beginnings of a bearish reversal pattern on the gold chart, particularly if the dollar continues to strengthen. But before call the top, we need to see some confirmation that the rally has ended. Indeed, there are plenty of technical levels that could offer support on the dips. Among these, $2600 is a key short-term level to monitor closely in the event we break last week’s support around $2635. The 2024 bullish trend line comes ins around $2530, with the psychologically important $2500 level being the next potential support to watch.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.