Gold outlook brightens as services activity dims

Our long-term bullish gold outlook received a boost today as fresh doubts were cast over a June Fed rate hike.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2023 3:19 AM
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Our long-term bullish gold outlook received a boost today as fresh doubts emerged about whether the Fed will hike interest rates at all this summer, as the latest ISM services PMI raised concerns the US economy is heading for recession. The latest data comes hot on the heels of Friday’s jobs report, which showed a rise in both jobs gained and the rate of unemployment, leaving traders guessing as to which employment survey to trust. Accordingly, the mixed jobs report could not convince investors fully to price in more than a 50% probability of a June hike. Already lower, the odds of a June hike tumbled to near 20% after the ISM PMI showed worrying signs.

ISM services PMI 50.3 vs 52.2 expected and 51.9 prior. Among some of the bearish aspects of this report,

  • employment index fell below the boom/bust level of 50 to 49.2 versus 50.8 prior;
  • new orders index came in at 52.9 versus 56.1, and…
  • prices paid index tumbled to its lowest since May 2020 at 56.2 versus 59.6 prior

So, unless we see a dramatic turnaround in the service sector activity, the US could be heading for a recession. That’s because the ISM manufacturing PMI has already been below 50.0 since November, suggesting that activity in that sector has been falling consecutively each month.

Now, with the FOMC already entering the black-out period, and just a couple of important data pointers to watch between now and the June 14 meeting, there won’t be many catalysts to fuel the dollar rally directly. Investors will probably have a much better idea once the inflation report is published on June 13th, a day ahead of the FOMC rate decision.

Gold outlook: technical analysis

XAU/USD has bounced right where it needed to: at the intersection of horizontal support with the bullish trend line around $1935 area. For as long as the bulls manage to cling onto the trend line, this should keep the bears at bay and keep the gold outlook positive.

Gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market Metals

Latest market news

View more
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Today 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Today 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Today 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Yesterday 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD, Wall Street, gold: Risk seems to be falling apart at the seams
By:
Matt Simpson
May 29, 2024 10:59 PM
    Significant trading volumes on the VIX hints at cycle low: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 27, 2024 04:28 AM
      aus_04
      USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 22, 2024 10:34 PM
        gold_03
        Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 20, 2024 10:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.