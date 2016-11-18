gold on shaky footing as dollar surges to highest since 2003 2682032016

Sentiment towards gold remains and grows negative by each passing day. The perceived safe-haven metal’s recent big plunge has been in part due to a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2016 11:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sentiment towards gold remains and grows negative by each passing day. The perceived safe-haven metal’s recent big plunge has been in part due to a sharp improvement in risk appetite, as highlighted for example by the rally in US equity prices. In addition, benchmark global bond yields have been rising, further damaging the appeal of the noninterest-bearing precious metal. But it is the dollar which is exerting the most pressure on the buck-denominated gold, as after all the metal in euro terms is still positive on the week (see the inset).

With the Dollar Index breaking out above the 100 level to its highest point since April 2003, gold could be on the verge of a more significant correction than we have so far witnessed. The Fed’s chief Janet Yellen has more or less confirmed yesterday that a December rate rise is forthcoming as a delay could result in the FOMC having to “tighten policy relatively abruptly to keep the economy from significantly overshooting both of the Committee’s longer-run policy goals.” What’s more, holding rates at current levels for too long “could also encourage excessive risk-taking and ultimately undermine financial stability.” Consequently, market participants are evidently moving away from gold with ETF investors in particular taking no chances: outflows from gold-backed ETFs have been ongoing for several weeks now. The ETF accumulation since July has been virtually wiped out.

Technically, gold does appear oversold at the levels and a short-term pullback cannot be ruled out, especially around these technically important areas. However, the trend remains decidedly bearish and with the dollar breaking out to multi-year highs, any short-term bounces could be sold into by bearish speculators. That being said, our bearish outlook would become weak if gold were to climb back above the prior support area between $1241 and $1250. But even so, the trend would still remain bearish until and unless gold forms a higher high above $1337 (a tall order).

Meanwhile the 50-day moving average looks set to cross below the 200. When the averages are in this particular order (which is bizarrely called a “death cross”) some trend followers tend to only focus on selling rather than buying setups. So, the pressure on gold may increase from this group of speculators. Thus, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for now, even if we were to see some short-term bounces here and there. The next level of support is the psychologically-important $1200 mark, although a more significant support level is at $1190 which was formerly resistance. Given the technical damage, we reckon that gold could eventually fall much lower than these levels before we see a bottom – possibly around the long-term 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $1172.

16-11-18-gold

Related tags: Dollar Fed FOMC Gold Technical Analysis trading USD/JPY

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.