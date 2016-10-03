gold on shaky footing 2677622016

Gold and silver have started the new trading week, month and quarter on the back foot today. At the time of this writing, gold was […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2016 4:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold and silver have started the new trading week, month and quarter on the back foot today. At the time of this writing, gold was trading at $1312 and silver was below $19.00 per troy ounce once again. The buck-denominated precious metals have been undermined by a small rebound in US dollar thanks to a stronger-than-expected reading on the ISM manufacturing sector PMI for September. Rising oil prices have also helped to underpin energy stocks and concerns over Deutsche Bank have eased. While the US equity markets have made a lacklustre start to today’s session, sentiment overall remains positive. Indeed, the UK’s FTSE 100 is closing in on that psychological 7000 handle again even though Prime Minister Theresa May has made it clear that Article 50 will be triggered before April of next year, paving the way for Britain to leave the EU in 2019. Some speculators clearly find better value in the still-buoyant equity markets and they consequently don’t want to tie up their trading capital in the safe-haven gold and silver.

This week though, there are plenty of US macro data to look forward to which could have a big impact on the near-term direction of the dollar, and in turn buck-denominated precious metals. So, while they appear to be out of favour now, gold and silver could make a comeback if the incoming US data, especially the nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, turn out to be mostly weaker than expected. However if the numbers are generally strong then

However gold does appear to be on a shaky footing, at least from a technical point of view anyway. The metal has now spent the best part of three months beneath its bearish trend line that has been in place since the year 2011 (see the inset). Meanwhile on the main daily chart, one can see that the bounce off the bullish trend line around the $1316 level on Thursday quickly ran out of juice and the metal has now moved below this level. At the time of this writing, gold was still holding above a shorter-term uptrend, which comes in at $1308. But if the buyers fail to hold their ground around these levels then the precious metal may drop towards $1300 again, and then potentially head further lower towards the 200-day moving average at $1255 should the dollar stage a more noticeable rally. This bearish outlook would become invalid upon a potential break above Friday’s high at $1328 or preferably above the $1342 resistance level.

16-10-03-gld-daily

Related tags: Gold Silver Technical Analysis trading

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
        By:
        David Song
        February 20, 2025 08:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.