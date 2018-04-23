Gold melts down as dollar and yields heat up

The rebounding US dollar, rising government bond yields and the still-buoyant stock markets are helping to generate significant headwinds for gold.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2018 10:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The rebounding US dollar, rising government bond yields and the still-buoyant stock markets are helping to generate significant headwinds for gold. The shiny metal is priced in US dollars and with the greenback rising, this is the main reason behind today’s sell-off. On top of this, the rising government bond yields further reduce the appeal of the noninterest-bearing commodity, while the rebounding European stock markets makes the safe haven asset even less appealing. So, for gold to come back, it needs the dollar, stocks and/or yields to head back south. At the moment, I am struggling to think what may weigh on the dollar, with the heads of the ECB and BOJ both likely to re-iterate their dovish policy stances this week. US stocks may come under pressure in the event the upcoming company earnings disappoint expectations, or if yields rise rapidly further. However, the outlook for EU stocks remain positive and they could extend their gains further. With both the pound and euro weakening relative to the dollar, this makes European export names attractive while foreign earnings could get a boost from the slightly weaker exchange rates. Furthermore, with geopolitical tensions easing, demand for safer assets is probably falling. So, the outlook for gold doesn’t look great at all, as things stand.

Gold’s poor showing should actually surprise no one. After all, gold once again failed to hold its own above last year’s peak at $1357 following its latest breakout attempt a couple of weeks ago. The repeated failure to break this level means the bears are only growing in confidence and this increases the odds of a breakdown. In fact, gold has now broken below its bullish trend line after taking out support at $1335. This $1335 level is going to be pivotal in the short-term outlook now. For as long as the metal stays below it, the short-term bias would remain bearish. If we go above it, then there’s a possibility for price to go towards the next resistance at $1341/2. The long-term bias would only turn bullish if and when we get a decisive break above that the 1$357 hurdle. If the selling pressure does not abate then gold could drop to the next support at $1318 very soon. Below this level, there’s nothing significant in terms of support until the pivotal $1300 level. In addition to this being previously resistance, we have the 50% retracement level converging with the 200-day moving average here, too. So, should gold get down to $1300, we may get at least a bounce here due to the convergence of several technical factors.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
Today 01:30 AM
Oil Market (WTI): The Next Bullish Opportunity in 2025?
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Trade to watch: Will EUR/USD hit parity in 2025?
Yesterday 12:01 PM
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
December 28, 2024 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
December 28, 2024 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_05
Gold in 2024: Records, Risk, and a Break from Old Relationships
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:30 AM
    gold_06
    2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
      gold_02
      2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
        gold_01
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 17, 2024 12:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.