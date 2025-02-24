Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top

Gold is so close to the $3,000 milestone, it would be rude not to test it at this point. But that doesn't make me a buyer. Instead, I'd prefer to wait for the inevitable shakeout and seek a dip at a slight discount.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:26 PM
gold_06
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

By Friday’s close, gold had risen for an eight consecutive week. And that marks its best run since the 2020 top, which chalked up an impressive nine consecutive weeks of gains. It could suggest that gold’s rally is getting stale, but it is so close to the $3,000 milestone that it is hard to imagine it not at least tapping that level temporarily before an inevitable pullback.

 

If we compare the current 8-week rally to the 9-week rally of 2020, the bullish momentum of this one is more impressive. The 2020 high also provided a bearish hammer before its retracement lower, whereas last week’s candle closed just beneath its bullish highs. So unless a clear sell-signal for gold arrives (such as a stock market correction), I suspect gold could at least briefly tag $3,000.

 

But that is a very big level, and one I imagine will prompt many to book a quick profit if achieved.

20250223augold

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

 

It is worth pointing out that the record high set in October was answered with an 8% retracement. An 8% retracement from $3,000 ($240) would see gold prices pull back to $2760. Incidentally, this is near the December VPOC (volume point of control).

 

The weekly RSI (14) has reached overbought and the RSI (2) has been on the zone for seven weeks by Friday’s close. While I think gold stands a decent chance of tagging $3,000 this week, I do not feel the need to partake in this cheap $40 shot at the big milestone. I would prefer to wait for a dip before rejoining the trend, which seems poised to continue above $3,000 as the year progresses.

20250223augoldD1

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Gold Trade

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:04 PM
    gold_06
    Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 02:26 AM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 23, 2025 10:36 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 23, 2025 10:28 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.