Gold Intraday Under Pressure Ahead of Jobless Claims

Spot gold briefly traded below $1,700, the first time since May 13, and may come under pressure again ahead of U.S. jobless claims data...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2020 7:46 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intraday: Under Pressure Ahead of Jobless Claims

Spot gold briefly traded below $1,700, the first time since May 13, before closing down 0.1% near $1,709 yesterday. 

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he "reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China", after the decision by China to impose a new national-security law on Hong Kong. The Chinese government said it would take countermeasures against any "interference" in Hong Kong's affairs.


Yet, the latest twists and turns of U.S.-China relationship has not sparked gold prices, and a lack of more powerful triggering events might continue to put pressure on the precious metal. Later today, investors expect U.S. jobless claims to ease further to 2.1 million in the week ended May 23, which would mark a seventh consecutive week of decline.


Source: Trading Central


Nevertheless, U.S. President Donald Trump promised a "very interesting" response to China before weekend. Whether his plan will be powerful enough to boost gold prices remains to be seen. 


From a technical point of view, spot gold continues to edge lower as shown on the 1-hour chart as we expected yesterday. Despite a modest rebound, it has not surpassed the upper boundary of a bearish channel drawn from May 18 and is still trading at levels below last week's low. Bearish investors may consider $1,723 as the nearest intraday resistance, while a break below the 1st support at $1,694 may trigger a downside acceleration to the next support at $1,682. Alternatively, bullish investors might have to wait for a solid upside break-through $1,723 to confirm an upturn, which could open a path to $1,736 and $1,754 on the upside.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Crude_oil_USD
WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 12:48 AM
    GettyImages-485112085
    How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    July 17, 2024 05:20 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD probes support, Gold, Dow Jones burst to record highs in style
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 16, 2024 09:49 PM
        Research
        Gold outlook: Precious metal edges closer to May ATH
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 16, 2024 11:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.