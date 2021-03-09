Gold gets up and dusts itself off

XAU/USD seems as if it has been marching to the beat of its own drum lately.

March 10, 2021 3:49 AM

Gold gets up and dusts itself off

Gold (XAU/USD) has been getting knocked down lately, and no one is quite sure why.   Gold moved lower when stocks moved higher, moved lower when stocks moved lower, and today moved higher when stocks moved higher.

Regardless, after the precious metal was beaten down to the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel which began in August 2020, Gold was able to bounce nearly 2%, back above 1700, to near 1715.  Notice that the bottom channel line confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the March 16th pandemic lows to the post-pandemic highs of August 7th, near 1692.2.  In addition, the RSI was in oversold territory, which was another reason to expect the bounce. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Learn more about how to trade gold

On a 240-minute timeframe,  Gold has been moving lower in a descending wedge since February 18th.  The expectation is that price will break out of the descending wedge in the opposite direction as price nears the apex.  Today price broke out.  The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is 100% retracement of the wedge, which would be near the 50% retracement of the move lower from January 6th to yesterday’s lows, and horizontal resistance, near 1817.50.  However, price must first beak through horizontal resistance near 1760 (which also confluences with horizontal resistance on the daily chart) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe near 1785. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

If price can’t continue high and bears step in, the first support level is the March 8th lows, which confluences with the downward sloping trendline of the descending wedge (and the bottom trendline on the daily timeframe), near 1678.  Below there, price can fall to horizontal support from March 2020 near 1643 and then horizontal support dating back to August 2019, near 1555.

XAU/USD seems as if it has been marching to the beat of its own drum lately.  However, the technicals seem to have been working.  If proper risk/reward management is used, Gold can be a profitable trading asset.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Gold Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
By:
Today 03:00 AM
    jobs_05
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
      "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
      NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 8, 2025 03:49 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 8, 2025 01:19 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.