Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for Break to Record Highs?

A clean breakout to new record highs above $2530 in gold would set the stage for a potentially strong continuation toward the upper-$2500s heading into the fall.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 30, 2024 4:24 AM
Gold nuggets
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Gold Key Points

  • After a brief swoon back toward $2500 this morning, gold is once again trading near its record high at $2530.
  • The latent risks of deficit spending in the world’s largest economy, even in times of relatively strong economic growth, has stoked interest in alternative stores of value like gold.
  • A clean breakout to new record highs above $2530 would set the stage for a potentially strong continuation toward the upper-$2500s heading into the fall.

It’s been an interesting day amidst an interest month for gold.

The yellow metal briefly shed $20 on the release of this morning’s bigger-than-expected upward revision to Q2 GDP – ostensibly on the idea that the stronger US economy could keep the Fed from cutting interest rates as aggressively as some traders expected – but dip buyers have stepped in aggressively to push gold back toward its record high near $2530 as of writing.

One catalyst supporting gold prices is Fitch’s update to the US credit rating. The ratings agency affirmed the country’s AA+ credit rating, but also forecast that the US fiscal deficit would average 8% over the next three years. The latent risks of deficit spending in the world’s largest economy, even in times of relatively strong economic growth, has stoked interest in alternative stores of value like gold.

More broadly, the yellow metal has weathered the early-August panic well and continues to consolidate near record highs, potentially setting the stage for another leg higher if/when gold breaks out of its 2-week consolidation. Now, gold traders are looking ahead to Core PCE (tomorrow) and the Non-Farm Payrolls report (next Friday) to dial in the expected scale of Fed easing in the coming months.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Gold Analysis – XAU/USD Daily Chart

GOLD_CHART_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_XAUUSD_PRICE_08292024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Looking at the 4-hour chart, Gold’s recent consolidation pattern comes into focus. The precious metal is forming a potential Cup-and-Handle pattern over the last two weeks, showing strong buying pressure on any near-term dips.

As noted above, a clean breakout to new record highs above $2530 would set the stage for a potentially strong continuation toward the upper-$2500s heading into the fall.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Gold Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.