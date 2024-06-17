Gold forecast: Will XAU/USD rise on lower yields?

Gold has started the new week on the back foot after climbing more than 1% on Friday, to post a positive close on the week which ended a three-week losing streak.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 5:32 PM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold has started the new week on the back foot after climbing more than 1% on Friday, to post a positive close on the week which ended a three-week losing streak. Gold climbed even as the US dollar index rallied on Friday. The dollar’s strength came primarily because of a weaker euro, which tumbled to below 1.07 handle amid ongoing political turmoil in France – something which also hurt European indices and undermined other risk-sensitive currencies. Europe’s mainland indices were showing losses of 1.5 to 3.2 percent on Friday, before bouncing back on Monday. The resulting risk-off trade on Friday further boosted the appeal of the precious metal as the spread between French and German 10-year government bonds continued to widen. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s vague announcement to decrease its bond purchases by an unspecified amount in the future also weighed on bond yields, which further boosted the appeal of zero- and low-yielding safe-haven assets like gold, silver and Swiss franc. But what about the gold forecast heading into the new week and deeper into 2024?

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Gold forecast remains favourable despite dollar strength

 

In recent years and this year in particular, gold has been a preferred hedge against inflation, as fiat currencies have lost purchasing power due to several years of above-forecast inflation. Despite high interest rates from central banks and attractive nominal returns from government bonds, gold has risen and maintained its value. Although global inflation has eased, the disinflation process has been slow. The US Federal Reserve reduced its interest rate cut projections this week, which led to a slight negative reaction from gold traders who had anticipated faster policy normalization. But deteriorating data could spur new optimism for rate cuts, potentially boosting gold prices.

 

However, if inflation and wage data remain high, this could delay policy normalization and potentially dampening gold's appeal. Major central banks like the European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank have begun cutting rates, while others like the Bank of England and US Federal Reserve are expected to follow suit later in Q3. The extent of future rate cuts depends on incoming economic data, and more cuts than expected could lift gold prices further. Nonetheless, demand for gold is likely to remain strong due to recent high inflation and fiat currency devaluation, limiting the downside risk for gold prices in the second half of the year.

 

Gold forecast: Technical analysis

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Friday’s rebound in gold is a positive signal, but the metal is currently in a consolidation phase, which needs to be respected with patience. A potential rally could be on the horizon now that the Fed meeting and CPI data are both out of the way. The bulls have pushed gold above short-term resistance at $2330, but it needs to hold there to signal turnaround. At the time of writing on Monday morning, it had drifted below this level again. But the week has just started. An ideal scenario at the start of this week would be for the bulls to push it past the short-term bearish trend line around $2360. Support at $2300 has remained strong despite several attempts to breach it. Encouragingly, there hasn't been any bearish follow-through after last Friday's sell-off triggered by a stronger-than-expected jobs report. However, the short-term XAUUSD forecast will become slightly bearish if there is another daily close below $2300 in the week ahead, which could lead to further short-term selling toward the next support level at $2222.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
10 Best Forex Pairs To Trade in 2024
October 31, 2024 09:14 AM
Iron ore, copper crumble as China’s property downturn worsens
Today 06:05 AM
USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Analysis: COT report
Today 02:58 AM
Potential RBNZ dovish pivot no guarantee to deliver NZD/USD weakness
Today 02:33 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 17th 2024
Today 12:12 AM
USD/JPY reverses hard after BOJ disappointment, warning of potential top
Yesterday 11:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_03
Gold forecast: Will XAU/USD rise on lower yields?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 07:32 AM
    gold_01
    Gold forecast remains bullish post CPI and FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 13, 2024 10:30 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 12, 2024 05:37 AM
        Gold_bar
        Gold Wrap, Silver Lining: June 11, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 11, 2024 04:15 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.