Gold forecast – Technical Tuesday, August 13, 2024

There is the potential for gold to move sharply in response to this week’s CPI inflation data from the US should we see a sharp deviation from expectations. We maintain a bullish gold forecast ahead of the CPI release.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 14, 2024 1:59 AM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

 

Today’s release of the US PPI report was weaker than expected and we saw an immediate drop in the dollar in response. This helped to lift gold off its lows, with the metal having risen sharply in the previous day amid renewed weakness in bond yields. There is the potential for gold to move sharply in response to this week’s CPI inflation data from the US should we see a sharp deviation from expectations. We maintain a bullish gold forecast ahead of the CPI release.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

Softer us PPI adds pressure to the dollar

 

The latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers have come in softer than anticipated, with the headline figure inching up by just 0.1% month-on-month, below the expected 0.2%. Meanwhile, core PPI remained flat, undershooting the forecast of a 0.2% rise. On a year-over-year basis, PPI growth slowed to 2.2%, down from the revised 2.7% of the previous month and slightly below the expected 2.3%. This weaker-than-expected PPI report has contributed to a mild softening of the US dollar across the board, helping to lift gold off its earlier lows.

 

All eyes on us inflation and retail data

 

With the US economy already digesting a disappointing jobs report and lacklustre ISM manufacturing PMI a couple of weeks ago, today’s weaker PPI adds another layer of uncertainty for the dollar. The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation on Wednesday could be a critical turning point. Should the CPI also come in weaker than expected, it could further erode the dollar's yield advantage, potentially giving a boost to assets like gold.

 

Economists are predicting a 0.2% month-on-month rise in both headline and core CPI figures. However, if the CPI figures exceed expectations, it could challenge the market's assumption of an accelerated pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, if CPI aligns with the softer PPI trend, market confidence in the prospect of roughly 100 basis points of rate cuts in 2024 could grow, applying additional downward pressure on the dollar.

 

Beyond inflation, the focus will shift to US activity data later this week, including July retail sales figures on Thursday. Reports from major retailers like Walmart and Home Depot will also be closely watched for clues about the health of US consumer spending. Analysts are bracing for weak data, and if their forecasts prove accurate, the dollar could face further challenges as concerns mount over the impact of tight monetary policy on consumption.

 

Gold forecast: Technical analysis and trade ideas

 

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

There is no doubt that the trend on gold chart is bullish. A quick glance at the daily chart of gold shows higher highs and higher lows, upward-sloping moving averages and bullish trend lines. Therefore, there is not much for the bears to work with yet. Indeed, with gold now breaking back above the shaded grey area on the chart, between $2431 to £2450, where it had found resistance back in April and May, there is an increased probability we could see a continuation to the upside from here. With July’s record high of $2483 within a spitting distance away from here, we could easily see gold surge to $2500 from here, if not higher. So, the technical gold forecast remains bullish.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas Technical Tuesday CPI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_02
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
      By:
      David Song
      February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.