Gold Forecast: All Eyes on US CPI as Traders Eye New Highs

The gold forecast could be looking brighter by Wednesday, should the US dollar take another dive as we expect that it might. Today, the dollar was firmer against commodity dollars and the euro for much of the session, but as bond yields softened, the likes of the Japanese yen and gold gained ground. The yellow metal clawed its way back into the green, after starting the day in the red.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 11, 2024 3:00 AM
gold_03
The gold forecast could be looking brighter by Wednesday, should the US dollar take another dive as we expect that it might. Today, the dollar was firmer against commodity dollars and the euro for much of the session, but as bond yields softened, the likes of the Japanese yen and gold gained ground. The yellow metal clawed its way back into the green, after starting the day in the red.

 

Gold and silver, which don’t offer yields like bonds, tend to benefit when bond yields fall, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing. Sure, gold hasn’t exactly broken free from its recent range—it’s been bouncing between $2480 and $2530 for four weeks now—but it is clear traders are waiting on the inflation numbers out of the US on Wednesday. There’s also the European Central Bank’s rate decision coming up, so we could be in for some interesting moves this week.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

 

US Dollar Wobbles, Opening the Door for a Bullish Gold Forecast

 

The US dollar has had ride in August. But last week and start of this week has the greenback make back some ground, leaving the dollar stuck in sideways trading range. The big event at Jackson Hole had Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressing concern over the job market, which all but confirmed what we already knew—rate cuts are coming, likely starting in September. This has kept the dollar weak, and that’s been good news for gold.

 

While there was some support for the dollar last week, the overall trend is still down. Employment data is soft, and the market has priced in Fed rate cuts to the tune of 100 basis points for the rest of the year. Even though the idea of a hefty 50-basis point cut in September has lost some steam, expectations are growing for aggressive cuts later this year. All of this feeds into a pretty bullish gold forecast—as the dollar weakens, gold stands to gain.

 

All Eyes on US CPI: A Game Changer for the Gold Forecast

 

The US CPI report, which is just around the corner, could be the key that unlocks the next move for both the US dollar and gold prices. Inflation has been steadily cooling off, dropping to 2.9% year-over-year in July, and the market expects August to show an even further dip to 2.6%. That’s still way above the Fed’s 2% target, but it’s moving in the right direction.

 

If this data comes in weaker than expected, we might see the Fed go for a bold move—a 50-basis point rate cut at the September meeting. That would be the nail in the coffin for the dollar and could send gold soaring. However, if the inflation numbers surprise on the upside, it could complicate things, potentially slowing down the Fed’s rate cut plans and tempering the gold forecast somewhat.

 

Gold’s Moment Could Be Just Around the Corner

gold forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Right now, the XAUUSD forecast is looking pretty solid. The US dollar is on shaky ground, inflation is cooling, and rate cuts are almost certain. All this points to a bullish outlook for gold in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on the CPI numbers, though—they could make or break this forecast. But if the trend holds, we could finally see gold prices break out of their range and move to a new record high, as investors flock to low-yielding assets in a weakening dollar environment. Key support comes in at the area between $2470 to $2500. There’s no obvious resistance beyond last month’s all-time high of $2531.

 

US dollar testing key resistance levels

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

